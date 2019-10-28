Search underway for person who robbed bank in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County authorities are searching for a person who they say robbed a bank on Monday.

The robber entered the Virginia Bank and Trust located at 10370 Martinsville Highway around 12:15 p.m. and demanded money from a teller, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The robber ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses described the robber as a white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing camouflage pants, a blue hoodie, blue latex gloves and a red bandanna over his mouth.

The robber did not display a weapon during the robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The search for the robber triggered a lockdown Monday afternoon at two Pittsylvania County elementary schools.

Authorities say a person of interest was last seen near the bank, walking east on Martinsville Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

