Search underway for person who robbed bank in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Pittsylvania County authorities are searching for a person who they say robbed a bank on Monday.
The robber entered the Virginia Bank and Trust located at 10370 Martinsville Highway around 12:15 p.m. and demanded money from a teller, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
The robber ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses described the robber as a white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing camouflage pants, a blue hoodie, blue latex gloves and a red bandanna over his mouth.
The robber did not display a weapon during the robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The search for the robber triggered a lockdown Monday afternoon at two Pittsylvania County elementary schools.
Authorities say a person of interest was last seen near the bank, walking east on Martinsville Highway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
