Thousands of dollars raised ahead of ride to remember murdered Henry County family

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - This year's ride to remember a murdered Southwest Virginia family could be the biggest ever.

The Jennifer Short memorial ride will take off from Victory Baptist Church in Henry County around noon Saturday.

It will end at the bridge in Rockingham County, North Carolina, where Jennifer's remains were found.

Any vehicles are welcome.

The cost is $10 per person.

Jennifer's remains were found six weeks after her parents were found shot to death in their Henry County home in 2002.

No one has ever been arrested.

"This week, we have had over $3,000 in donations come in. That's usually what, sometimes, the ride takes in. So this should be one of our best years ever," Ride organizer Ray Reynolds said.

All of the money from the ride is used to fund scholarships for Bassett High School students.

