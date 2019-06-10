Wanted Henry County woman visits jail, gets arrested, allegedly hid drugs in 'body cavity'

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 33-year-old Axton woman faces multiple felony charges after what some may call an ill-advised visit to jail.

On Saturday morning, Jennifer Swinney went to the Henry County Jail during the inmate visitation period. Deputies at the jail discovered that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

An hour later, at 10:30 a.m., after being searched and processed, she was placed into the jail population.

At about 12:30 pm, the jail staff learned that a female inmate was suffering from an apparent medical issue.

The woman was taken by ambulance to SOVAH Health Martinsville where she was treated and released back to the custody of the jail.

A second female inmate was checked by the Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, but required no medical treatment.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Swinney concealed opiates inside a body cavity before to being taken into custody by deputies.

Because of where Swinney hid the drugs, they were not detected by standard search procedures, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

After Swinney was placed into the jail population, deputies say she and two other inmates snorted the opiates.

Swinney was charged with the following felonies:

• Possession of a schedule I substance

• Distribution of a schedule I substance

• Possession of a chemical compound within a correctional facility

LEFT TO RIGHT: Kimmarie Kennon and Mikayla Thomas

Both Kimmarie Dawn Kennon, 24, of Bassett, and Mikayla Jae Thomas, 25, of Collinsville, each face a felony charge of possession of a chemical compound within a correctional facility.

All three women are being held at the county jail without bond.

