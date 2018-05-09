Water, invisible paint help Averett University give positive messages to Danville preschoolers

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University students are sharing positive messages with Danville preschoolers in a unique way.

On Wednesday morning, students at the Head Start preschool in Danville poured cups of water on the sidewalk outside the school to reveal messages made with special paint that only shows up with water.

More Headlines

The messages were put there in April during the university's day of community service.

They said things like "smile," "Averett Loves You" and "be happy."

"We never actually got to see what it looked like after we were done (painting the messages), so to see the kids being so excited, to see that this stuff is actually working, is really exciting," Averett student Linnea Meyer said.

She also said that as an international student, she is thankful for the opportunity to get to help out the community.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.