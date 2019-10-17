Woman dead, another hurt after car hits tree, overturns in Carroll County, state police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County, according to state police.

It happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. on Route 620, less than a mile south of Route 735, according to state police.

Passenger Elizabeth Kane, 70, of Sebring Florida, died at the scene after her 2015 Kia Sedona ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to state police.

The driver was taken to a hospital, according to state police.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.