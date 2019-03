ROANOKE, Va. - You may remember being asked if you wanted to round up when you were checking out at Kroger to help feed our neighbors who are hungry.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated more than $51,000 to Feeding America Southwest Virginia, thanks to that round-up campaign.

The money allows the food bank to distribute over 200,000 meals because each dollar helps provide enough food for six meals.

