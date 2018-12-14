Wanted man reportedly loses hideous hairstyle to avoid Campbell County authorities

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 23-year-old man has recently been inspired to upgrade his hairstyle in an effort to dodge the authorities.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is searching for Zachary Stiff, who is wanted in connection with a felony larceny warrant and failure to appear in court in Campbell County.

Stiff stole a large amount of construction equipment, which has been recovered, according to the sheriff's office.

In the last few days, the sheriff's office has learned that Stiff has cut his hair in an effort to alter his appearance.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.