Amherst County authorities searching for man considered 'armed and dangerous'

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it considers armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to Smile Gas at 5201 S. Amherst Highway at Madison Heights around 11:20 a.m. for an assault in progress.

Before deputies got on the scene, Dustin Phelps had left the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

Phelps is wanted for abduction, possession of firearm of convicted felon, assault and battery and brandishing a firearm.

Authorities say Phelps was last seen driving a silver Mustang with VA license plate "1PAM1."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or earn a reward for your information, and remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers via the P3 app or 1-888-798-5900.

