ACC Softball Tournament | Virginia Tech soars past Duke 5-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Tech softball will be playing for an ACC Championship after a dominant 5-0 victory over Duke. The Hokies were balanced at the plate and in the circle.

Michelle Chatfield started things off with a solo home run in the first inning. Not to be outdone, Nora Abromavage hit her 18th home run of the season in the second inning. The Hokies earned some late insurance runs in the final two innings--a solo home run from Rachel Castine in the sixth and a two-run shot from Kylie Aldridge in the seventh.

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While the Hokies bats were hot, the Blue Devils were cold at the plate thanks to Appomattox County native Bree Carrico. The ACC Freshman of the Year, pitched 5.2 innings racking up four strikeouts. She exited after an apparent arm or hand injury.

From there, Tech turned to Emma Mazzarone. She had a career-high 14 strikeouts in the Hokies quarterfinals win over Virginia on Thursday night. She picked up where she left off. Facing 6 batters, Mazzarone had three strikeouts to pickup the save.

Virginia Tech advances to the ACC Softball Championship game for the first time since 2012, where it will face Florida State Saturday at 2:30 p.m.