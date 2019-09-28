Authorities take down local theft ring, recover more than $50,000 in stolen property

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - Deputies arrested two men and said they recovered more than $50,000 worth of stolen property over the course of an investigation to take down a theft ring.

The investigation into this theft ring will likely continue and more arrests are expected, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Michael Phillips, 23, of Sugar Grove, and James Perkins, 42, of Rural Retreat for probation violations. Both were suspects linked to eight break-ins in the Elk Creek and Sugar Grove area.

Phillips and Perkins are both being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Wythe, Grayson and Smyth county sheriff's offices collaborated on this case.

