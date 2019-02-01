Covington city manager resigns in face of possible termination

COVINGTON, Va. - Starting Friday, Richard Douglas will no longer be Covington's city manager.

Douglas submitted his resignation Thursday in a closed session with Covington City Council, and it was accepted by a 4-1 vote.

According to his resignation letter, he was told on Tuesday that he had two options -- resign or face possible termination.

The news comes just two days after Covington police chief Anthony Morgan Jr. submitted his resignation after about a year on the job.

According to Douglas, Morgan accepted a job out of state. His last day will be February 8.

10 News has filed a FOIA request to get body camera footage, emails and other notes that is supposedly relevant to the situation. The city said the request would be completed in seven business days, which is the maximum amount of days allowed under state law.

