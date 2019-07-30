Forest man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BUENA VISTA, Va. - A Forest man died in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway last week, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. on July 26 for a single-vehicle crash near milepost 53 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rangers and local rescue crews arrived to find the vehicle off the roadway and lodged against a tree.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver, Lance Hooper, 21, of Forest, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show Hooper was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.