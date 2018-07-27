Former Galax middle school teacher arrested after alleged relationship with student

Jessica Snow was indicted for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving minors, three counts of indecent liberties with a minor by custodian, and entice…

GALAX, Va. - A former Galax Middle School teacher has been arrested for crimes related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a child, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Snow, 33, was indicted Friday before a Grayson County grand jury for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, three counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian, and entice a child to perform in pornography.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation began when Snow was found parked at a boat landing with a child. The Sheriff's Office later discovered that the child was a student of Snow's and that the two had a romantic relationship.

The Galax City School Board held a special meeting to discuss the case and decided to fire Snow.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending. Snow was arrested Friday and released on a $20,000 bond.

