Local police departments hold 'National Night Out' events to strengthen community relations

ROANOKE, Va. - Police departments across the region will be holding annual crime and drug prevention events in an effort to strengthen neighborhood spirit and community partnerships.

Lynchburg

Lynchburg police are holding National Night Out events Tuesday night at Riverfront Park. More than two dozen local organizations will be there. There will be music, food and a dunk tank where the police chief, fire chief, mayor and members of city council will take the plunge.

Danville

The City of Danville holds its National Night Out events Tuesday night. The Police Department will be there interacting with the community. There will be food, music, free back to school haircuts and more. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the former tennis court on Third Avenue.

Salem

National Night Out heads to the ballpark. The Salem Police and Sheriff's Departments will be at the Red Sox game tonight, talking about crime prevention. The game begins at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $6.

Vinton

Spend the evening with the Vinton Police Department. It will hold National Night Out events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charles Hill Community Center.

Franklin County

Food, bounce houses, police, rescue and fire vehicles are all apart of Franklin County's National Night Out. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Westlake Cinema Parking Lot.

Roanoke County

Roanoke County will hold National Night Out events at several sites in the county.

The Montclair Estates Neighborhood Watch Group holds one from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Green Ridge Baptist Church.

The Sun Valley Neighborhood Watch Group holds its event at Summerdean Church of the Brethren from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverdale Farms and Mountain Pleasant Neighborhood Watch Group holds its at Explore Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

