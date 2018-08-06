Missing Bland County man's phone pinged in West Virginia

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - A Bland County man remains missing more than a week after being last seen by his wife.

Richard Shumacher was last seen July 29 by his wife, leaving on a 2017 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle with Virginia tag 937620.

She contacted the Bland County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 1 shortly after 3:30 p.m. about her husband's disappearance.

On Monday, at about 9:10 a.m., Shumacher's phone pinged in the New Kirk Street area of Princeton, West Virginia.

There was no further activity on the phone and Mercer County authorities did not find Schumacher.

The Sheriff's Office says it does not have any further leads in the case at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Shumacher's disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 276-688-4311.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.