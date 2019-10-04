One dead, another has life-threatening injuries after crash in southwest Virginia

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Scott County.

It happened on Thursday at 11:20 p.m. in the 15500 block of Bristol Highway.

A 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving west on Route 58 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to the Virginia State Police.

The driver was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The passenger died at the scene.

Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation, according to the Virginia State Police.

