GALAX, Va. - Galax police are searching for a 31-year-old woman who they say was last seen just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Stephanie Keen was last seen in the Galax Walmart parking lot in a blue 2017 Nissan Altima.

Authorities say she is believed to be with her estranged husband, Christopher Keen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galax Police at 276-236-8101.

