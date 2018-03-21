Power outages as snow continues to fall

Some are waking up to a power outage as snow continues to fall throughout Southwest Virginia.

The largest outage in our area is affecting Giles County, where over 1,200 Appalachian Power customers have lost electricity. This outage is weather-related and crews are assessing the situation. There is no estimate yet for when power may be restored.

There is also a minor outage in Pulaski County affecting about 150 customers. Crews are assessing the outage now and do not yet have an estimate for restoration.

Dominion Energy is reporting that fewer than 20 customers in Southside are without power.

