Pulaski County declares local state of emergency

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - In preparation for Hurricane Florence's arrival, Pulaski County has declared a local state of emergency.

According to county officials, a meeting was held with local, regional and state agencies and departments to figure out early actions that can be taken to prepare the community for the hurricane and severe flooding.

"The county has excellent emergency services staff and volunteers that are being highly cognitive as they prepare and proactively gear up for this possible weather event," said Jonathan Sweet, county administrator. "We are communicating early and often with the state's emergency operations personnel and strategically planning with our key agencies and various community partners."

According to the National Hurricane Center, on its projected path, the storm will hit North Carolina's shore by Thursday morning at a major hurricane status.

