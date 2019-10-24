Two Crips gang members arrested after 3-county police chase in stolen car in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Two confirmed members of the Crips in North Carolina were arrested and charged after a three-county police chase through southwest Virginia, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a Wythe County deputy saw two men in a 2017 Toyota Prius going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-81 on Wednesday. The deputy also ran the plates and discovered that the Prius was stolen out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

When the deputy tried to pull the men over, they refused to stop, according to the Sheriff's Office .

According to deputies, the two men then pulled off I-81 and went onto Backlick Road and then 52 N into the National Forest in Bland County and later into Smyth County, where Virginia State Police and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit.

Authorities say the Prius sideswiped a van, taking off some of the van's paint before it went into a yard at a home at the intersection of Bluegrass Trail and Ridge Road.

A Smyth County deputy then reportedly spun the car out in the yard and the two men ran away from the car. They were captured shortly after.

Authorities identified the driver as 20-year-old Mycah Lilly from Raleigh, North Carolina. The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Kishane Sinclar out of Raeford, North Carolina.

According to deputies, Sinclair had two loaded handguns when he was taken into custody, and narcotics were found in the car.

Lilly was charged with felony elude, felony hit and run, driving without a license, grand theft motor vehicle, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug and reckless driving.

Sinclair was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 or 2, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 while in possession of a gun.

