USDA gives Galax Elementary $17 million for renovations

GALAX, Va.- - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping to bring a nearly 90-year-old building into the 21st century. Galax Elementary School will soon get a $17 million dollar facelift.

Not much has changed on the outside or the inside in almost 60 years.

"The school is actually two facilities that were originally built in 1932. They had an addition put on in the late 50s and early 60s," said Galax City Manager, Keith Barker.

Renderings show what the school could look like after the renovation.

"This is largest single project we have undertaken in the history of Galax," Barker said.

The money will be used to renovate, remodel and put an addition to the existing elementary school.

"We're going to upgrade all the systems. So we're going to upgrade the electrical, the plumbing. We're going to make it fully handicap accessible and we're going to put air conditioning in all the classrooms."

There will be 12 new classrooms and 34 renovated classrooms, media center, special ed classrooms and cafeteria. Barker said every student is going to see the new facility if they're in in the system now.

"About 20 percent are actually county residents so it's a benefit to all those students that are coming in," Barker said.

Officials hope to begin renovations in June. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced a $17,100,000 loan to renovate the elementary school in Galax: “These funds will go a long way toward improving the elementary school facilities in Galax. Mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems will be updated, windows will be upgraded to be more energy efficient, and exterior wall insulation will be installed. Thanks to this Rural Development loan, Galax will enjoy an improved facility for children to learn and grow.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.