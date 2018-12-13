Vinton Veterinary Hospital all clear after receiving bomb threat

VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Veterinary Hospital received a bomb threat but has returned to regular business after authorities checked the facility, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Authorities say the Vinton Veterinary Hospital staff received a bomb threat by email on Thursday around 2:41 p.m.

The threat was apparently similar to the other threats received across the region and the nation.

Authorities have checked the facility and it has returned to normal business, but the incident remains under investigation.

