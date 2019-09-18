Staunton police searching for missing, endangered woman last seen a month ago

STAUNTON, Va. - Staunton authorities are searching for a missing, endangered woman last seen a month ago.

Police say they are searching for Valerie Jones, 52, who was last seen Aug. 20 near Gypsy Hill Park. She was reported missing by family members on Sept. 16.

Jones is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

