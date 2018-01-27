Study finds Virginians among nation's least punctual people

ROANOKE, Va. - A recent study by mattress review website Mattress Clarity found the average Virginia worker is 7.2 minutes late each week, costing their employer $102 every year.

The study asked 2,750 American employees about lateness in the workplace and revealed that Virginia is composed of some of the tardiest employees in the country. All together, staff lateness costs Virginia's economy $400 million.

Nationally, men are worse when it comes to lateness, averaging about 7.2 minutes late to work per week. Women are slightly better at only 6.4 minutes late per week.

Wyoming had the tardiest employees, with a weekly average of 12.8 minutes late to work, while Alaska and Rhode Island have the most punctual employees, with an average of 3 minutes late.

