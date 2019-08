LYNCHBURG, Va. - Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of power outages in Virginia as severe weather rolls through the region.

As of 10:31 p.m., here are the five cities/counties with the most outages:

Bedford: 1,612 customers

Lynchburg: 1,351 customers

Campbell County: 1,085 customers

Pulaski County: 719 customers

Check here for the latest outage numbers from Appalachian Power.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.