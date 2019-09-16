UVA men's basketball coach Tony Bennett declines pay raise, pledges $500K to career program

Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers cuts down the net after winning a game against the Louisville Cardinals to a clinch a share of the ACC regular season title at John Paul Jones Arena on March 9, 2019 in Charlottesville,…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The UVA men's basketball team won their first NCAA title in program history on April 8, and head coach Tony Bennett called it "one of the greatest sports stories ever told."

In the latest chapter of this story, Bennett declined a pay raise.

Bennett met with UVA athletic director Carla Williams and UVA President Jim Ryan to discuss contract changes.

Instead of a "substantial" pay raise, Bennett declined the raise and apparently asked to focus the money on staff compensation and other program improvements.

"I have more than I need," Bennett said. "I'm blessed beyond what I deserve."

Bennett and his wife have pledged $500,000 toward a career-development program for former and current UVA men's basketball players, according to UVA.

He extended his contract another year and now has seven years remaining on his deal, according to UVA.

The 2019-2020 season will be Bennett's 11th at UVA.

