Virginia ABC sales break record for 20th consecutive year

ROANOKE, Va. - A lot has changed across the Commonwealth over the years, but some things stay the same -- Virginians like to drink.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced on Tuesday its 20th consecutive record-breaking year, with sales in the 2018 fiscal year topping $984.8 million.

That's $43.6 million more than the previous year, according to Virginia ABC officials.

According to 2018 sales, the top five brands in Virginia ABC stores are:

Tito's Handmade Hennessy VS Jack Daniel's 7 Black Jim Beam Fireball Cinnamon

Of the top five sellers, Tito's saw the most impressive jump in sales -- from $25 million to $33.5 million -- more than a 30 percent increase.

