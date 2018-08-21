Virginia

Virginia ABC sales break record for 20th consecutive year

Sales totaled more than $984 million

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - A lot has changed across the Commonwealth over the years, but some things stay the same -- Virginians like to drink. 

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced on Tuesday its 20th consecutive record-breaking year, with sales in the 2018 fiscal year topping $984.8 million. 

That's $43.6 million more than the previous year, according to Virginia ABC officials. 

According to 2018 sales, the top five brands in Virginia ABC stores are: 

  1. Tito's Handmade 
  2. Hennessy VS
  3. Jack Daniel's 7 Black 
  4. Jim Beam
  5. Fireball Cinnamon 

Of the top five sellers, Tito's saw the most impressive jump in sales -- from $25 million to $33.5 million -- more than a 30 percent increase. 

