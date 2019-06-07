Virginia Chick-fil-A manager charged with sexually assaulting one of his juvenile employees

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A former manager at a northern Virginia Chick-fil-A is accused of sexually assaulting one of his juvenile employees, according to NBC Washington.

Abelardo Daniel Medinaro Salazar, 32, is facing charges of solicitation and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Allegations state that it started with Salazar asking one of his employees, a girl, for a nude photo.

After resisting, the employee feared that she would lose her job and sent a waist-up photo.

Then, the demands became worse.

According to authorities, Salazar began texting her on multiple occasions, asking to meet for sex. She turned him down and remained quiet about the solicitations.

The affidavit alleges Salazar took the girl into a hallway behind the Chik-fil-A and sexually assaulted her.

The restaurant is located at the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County.

Police gathered evidence in the hallway where the assault allegedly took place and made an arrest soon after.

