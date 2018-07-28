Virginia Del. Greg Habeeb shares why he's stepping down from his seat

SALEM, Va. - Virginia delegate Greg Habeeb told 10 News that he’s resigning from office because he wants to be a full-time parent.

Habeeb spent seven years representing Salem and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

He said he wants to spend more time with his kids and he's increasing his role with his Roanoke law firm.

He said education reform and job creation are some of the accomplishments he's most pleased with during his time in Richmond.

He said he's satisfied with how the general assembly performed this year, and his decision to step down has nothing to do with politics.

“With the age my kids have gotten to and with their activities and then with my taking on more and more responsibilities at work, there's never a perfect time, but this is the right time."

The Speaker of the House said he is reviewing potential dates for a special election to fill the seat.

