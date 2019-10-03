Virginia Department of Inland Game and Fisheries warns of viral disease killing deer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A viral disease has caused the death of around 180 deer across Virginia, and the hardest-hit area is in both Bedford and Franklin counties.

According to the Department of Inland Game and Fisheries, hemorrhagic disease has been reported in 28 counties.

Hunters are not at risk of getting the disease, and the disease poses no threat to humans or domestic animals.

DGIF officials said that outbreaks of this disease are characterized by healthy-looking deer being found dead or dying near or in water during late summer and early fall. There is no vaccine or medication to combat the disease, and the best predictor of the disease is drought.

Outbreaks reportedly happen annually and continue until the first frost kills the insects that carry this disease.

Not all deer that contract the disease will die, but they may develop hoof lesions and pain and are more susceptible to pneumonia. Deer that act or look obviously sick as a result of HD or another infectious disease should not be eaten.

If you have seen sick or dead deer in your area and think HD may be the cause, don't try to disturb, contact or kill the animal. Report the approximate location to the department office nearest you.

DGIF offices:

Blacksburg (540) 961-8304

Farmville (434) 392-9645

Fredericksburg (540) 899-4169

Lynchburg (434) 525-7522

Marion (276) 783-4860

Verona (540) 248-9360

Charles City (804) 829-6580

