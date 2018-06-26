Virginia mother and boyfriend charged with assaulting her 6-year-old son

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia mother and her boyfriend have been charged with malicious wounding of her 6-year-old son, officials said.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office was notified of a child abuse incident on Sunday that had reportedly taken place at a residence on Main Circle in Staunton, Virginia, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office determined that a 6-year-old boy was assaulted by two adults. One was identified as Cecelia Leigh Burnette, 34, the boy's mother, and Theodore Manna Jr., 32. Both were taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding and are being held without bond.

Investigators said they determined that the child had been assaulted numerous times over the past two weeks and was in need of major medical attention. He was airlifted to the University of Virginia Hospital, where he is still receiving medical care.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff's Office says additional charges against Burnette and Manna are likely.

