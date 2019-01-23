Virginia soldier killed in Afghanistan attack

U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Joshua "Zach" Beale, 32, was killed, January 22, 2019, in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, while conducting combat operations. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North…

ROANOKE, Va. - A 32-year-old Army staff sergeant from Virginia died while serving his country Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Joshua "Zach" Beale, of Carrollton, Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations in Tarin Kowt, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (3rd award), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge and Combat Infantry Badge.

Beale was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He was posthumously promoted to Sgt. 1st Class.

Carrollton is located in the Hampton Roads area.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.