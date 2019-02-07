Virginians have more student loan debt than ever

Student loan debt is going up in Virginia.

A new Experian survey finds it's risen 140 percent in the commonwealth in the past decade.

Back in 2008, Virginians had a little more than $16 billion in debt, but by 2018 the number was at nearly $40 billion.

Overall in the United States, people have more than $1.36 trillion of student debt.

Student loans are the second largest debt for Americans, trailing behind mortgage loans.

On average, each American has $22,600 of student loan debt.

Click here to read the full results of the study.

