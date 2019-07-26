You could be in a 'Walking Dead' spinoff set to film in Virginia

HOPEWELL, Va. - Now is your chance to be a bloodthirsty zombie -- and get paid for it.

"Monument," AMC's "Walking Dead" spinoff, will be filming in Hopewell next month, according to NBC 12.

The show is set to start with a plane crash, so a 737 fuselage will be set up on Hopewell Street for filming from July 30 to August 15.

Extras are also needed for other locations to be used through November 2019.

For more information on how to apply, see the post below:

