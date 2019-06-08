Warrants issued for man, juvenile in connection with shooting, Martinsville police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Warrants have been issued for a man and a juvenile in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Sunday, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

The investigation revealed Marquis Waller, 23, attempted to commit an armed robbery of a person who was in a vehicle at the gas pumps at 937 E. Church St., police said.

The victim of the robbery was also armed. Police said that when the victim drew his weapon, shots were fired by both people.

The victim was not struck but Waller was shot once, police said.

A juvenile who was accompanying Waller also pulled a handgun and began shooting, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police said Waller has been charged with armed robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied building, use of a firearm in committing a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, felony damaging property and discharging a firearm in public.

Police said the juvenile has been charged with attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possess firearm under age and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The juvenile turned himself in to officers Saturday at the Martinsville Police Department, where police said he was transferred to W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Home.

Waller is still under medical care at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.