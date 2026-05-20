Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider
Trending
Drought Forces Appalachian Power to Change Operations at Smith Mountain Lake, Leesville Lake
Man in custody following barricade situation at Roanoke County trailer park
‘Tanglewood Crossing’: Tanglewood area receiving new storefronts, restaurants
Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 20, 2026

Weird News

Sorry, Arsenal fans, but a public holiday for you in Botswana is fake news

Associated Press

1 / 4
Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Former Arsenal player Ian Wright celebrates with Arsenal supporters at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
An Arsenal supporter leaves the Arsenal fan celebration after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori hugs Piero Hincapie after a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

CAPE TOWNArsenal soccer fans in the southern African country of Botswana thought they had another reason to rejoice: a public holiday to celebrate their team's first Premier League title in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, Botswana's government said a notice announcing they could have the day off Wednesday in celebration was fake news.

The government posted the so-called official statement on X with the words "FAKE" in red across it. The government posted: “No, there is no holiday for Arsenal fans.”

The fake statement circulating online — complete with a Republic of Botswana coat of arms and a stamp from the office of the president — said President Duma Boko had rewarded Arsenal fans for their “passion, loyalty and unwavering support.”

Eagle-eyed fans, however, might have noticed that the fake statement was dated May 17: Sunday. Arsenal's triumph was only confirmed on Tuesday after nearest rival Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

One X user speculated jokingly that the fake statement was issued by a Manchester United fan.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.