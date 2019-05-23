General Mills introduces Drumstick Cereal in vanilla, mint chip flavors

ROANOKE, Va. - I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream (for breakfast)!

This week, General Mills unveiled two flavors of Drumstick Cereal -- classic vanilla and mint chip -- according to Popsugar.

While the chocolate-covered ice cream cone cereal is only available in select stores at the moment, General Mills confirmed to Popsugar that the tasty morning (or any time) treat will be available nationwide this summer.

This breaking news was originally leaked by a Walmart in Cincinnati a few days ago, but no word yet on if this will be a Walmart exclusive.

