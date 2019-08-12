Just marshmallow Lucky Charms to hit stores soon

ROANOKE, Va. - No matter how old you get, there's one thing we can all agree on -- the best part about Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows.

For years, people have had to eat around the little toasted oat pieces of cereal to get to the marshmallows -- but those days are over.

Lucky Charms announced on Twitter that bags of just marshmallows will soon be available in stores.

Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/lEFoCO0Znw — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 7, 2019

General Mills provided a link for customers to find what stores have the tasty treats in stock, but when you put in your zip code, you get the message below:

"Because the product you selected is new, it may take some time to appear at a retailer in your area. Please visit our site again as information is frequently updated."

