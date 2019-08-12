Weird News

Just marshmallow Lucky Charms to hit stores soon

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of General Mills / Twitter

ROANOKE, Va. - No matter how old you get, there's one thing we can all agree on -- the best part about Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows. 

For years, people have had to eat around the little toasted oat pieces of cereal to get to the marshmallows -- but those days are over. 

Lucky Charms announced on Twitter that bags of just marshmallows will soon be available in stores. 

General Mills provided a link for customers to find what stores have the tasty treats in stock, but when you put in your zip code, you get the message below: 

"Because the product you selected is new, it may take some time to appear at a retailer in your area. Please visit our site again as information is frequently updated." 

