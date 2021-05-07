China discounts possibility of harm from rocket plunging toward Earth

FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)

BEIJING – Officials in China have said the upper stage of its Long March 5B rocket that launched the core module of its space station on April 29 will mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property on the ground.

The U.S. Space Command is tracking the whereabouts of the rocket -- a 23-ton piece of space debris -- but said the entry point into our atmosphere is something that no one will be able to pinpoint until hours before its entry, according to NPR. That is expected to happen sometime Saturday, at an unknown location.

The rocket carried the main module of Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, into orbit on April 29.

China plans 10 more launches to carry additional parts of the space station into orbit.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing said Chinese authorities will release information about the re-entry of the rocket in a “timely manner.”

Wang said China “pays great attention to the re-entry of the upper stage of the rocket into the atmosphere."

“As far as I understand, this type of rocket adopts a special technical design, and the vast majority of the devices will be burnt up and destructed during the re-entry process, which has a very low probability of causing harm to aviation activities and the ground," Wang said at a regularly scheduled briefing.

Usually, discarded rocket stages re-enter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit.

