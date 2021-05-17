South Africa's ex-president says he is ready for graft trial

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, greets supporters on his arrival in the High Court in Pietermaritburg, South Africa, Monday, May 17, 2021. Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to an arms deal. (AP Photo/Rogan Ward/Pool)

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African president Jacob Zuma says he is ready for his trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering.

Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where the trial was adjourned to May 26 when he will announce his plea.

He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his then financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of related corruption charges in 2005.

The first witness in the trial will be Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille, who was among the first to allege that the 1999 arms sale was tainted by corruption.

De Lille compiled a dossier that she says has documents that prove influential members of the ruling party, the African National Congress, corruptly benefitted from the government’s lucrative contracts with international arms manufacturers and suppliers.

De Lille was in court Monday and has been asked to appear when the trial resumes next week.

Several ANC leaders and a crowd of Zuma's supporters dressed in colorful ANC outfits showed up at the courthouse to demonstrate their backing for the former president.

Zuma’s trial starts as the ANC party is torn between President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to root out corruption, and a faction supporting Zuma and others accused of graft. One of Zuma's most prominent supporters is Ace Magashule, who has been suspended as the party's secretary-general because he is also facing criminal corruption charges.