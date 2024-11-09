Skip to main content
1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

Associated Press

KYIV – One person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, officials said Saturday, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv to discuss European support for Ukraine.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said high-rise residential buildings, private houses and warehouses were damaged by the “fall” of a drone. He did not specify whether the drone had been shot down by air defenses.

A further 32 Russian drones were shot down over 10 Ukrainian regions, while 18 were “lost,” according to Ukraine’s air force, likely having been electronically jammed.

A Russian aerial bomb struck a busy highway overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv province, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekohov said. No casualties were reported.

Russia is mounting an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter. However, doubts are deepening over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly taken issue with U.S. aid to Ukraine, made vague vows to end the war and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is ready to listen to Trump’s proposals on Ukraine provided these were “ideas on how to move forward in the area of ​​settlement, and not in the area of ​​further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday in an interview with Russian state news agency Interfax.

Borrell, however, reassured Ukraine of European support as he arrived in Kyiv on Saturday.

“EU support to Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on top of the EU's agenda,” he wrote on X.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 50 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over seven Russian regions — more than half over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

