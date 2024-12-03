Floods wreak havoc in Malaysia, southern Thailand with over 30 killed, tens of thousands displaced

KOTA BARU – Severe floods caused by monsoon rains killed more than 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Malaysia and southern Thailand, officials said Tuesday, with both countries preparing shelters and evacuation plans in anticipation of more heavy rain.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said five days of heavier-than-expected rain that battered the country's east coast last week was equal to the rainfall over the past six months, wreaking havoc in the northeastern state of Kelantan and neighboring Terengganu.

Recommended Videos

The heavy downpours damaged roads and houses in Kelantan and other parts of Malaysia. Rescue workers used boats to distribute food to victims trapped in their homes. Anwar said it would cost the government an estimated 1 billion ringgit ($224 million) to repair infrastructure damaged by the floods.

The rain eased over the weekend, but the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains later Tuesday. Anwar said the government is bracing for another monsoon surge that is expected to hit on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Command Center, about 91,000 people across eight states remained in schools, community halls and relief centers after they were moved out of their homes due to the floods. This was down from about 150,000 evacuees on Sunday. About 88% of the evacuees are from Kelantan and Terengganu.

At least six people died in Malaysia, while the death toll was higher in southern Thailand.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Tuesday that 25 people perished in floods in the southernmost part of the country in the past week. More than 300,000 households have been affected, with many schools and 98 health facilities forced to close. The health ministry said 34,354 evacuees remained at 491 government shelters on Monday.

Although water levels have receded in several provinces, the department also warned of more heavy rains through Thursday, putting the areas further at risk of flash floods. Authorities prepared shelter, water pumps, evacuation trucks and boats, and put rescue workers on standby to prepare for more downpours.

The floods have affected tourism, with Malaysian officials urging citizens to defer travel plans to southern Thailand, a popular holiday destination.