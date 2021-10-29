This community college offers tuition-free classes for those who qualify

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you realize this? Students can enroll at Wytheville Community College with little or no cost, thanks to a variety of scholarships and financial aid packages available.

WCC is accredited, and offers a quality education in classes taught by caring faculty members. Students can avoid accumulating debt at WCC and launch into their careers in less than two years -- or transfer to a four-year college or university after they’re done at WCC.

Those who enroll in high-demand skills training may qualify for the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead (G3)” scholarship program, which gives low- to middle-income individuals funding to pay for tuition after other financial aid or scholarships are applied.

The G3 program targets key industries for which skilled workers are in demand; these include health care, information systems technology, manufacturing and skilled trades, and public safety.

Although many WCC students already qualify for financial assistance, the G3 program will fill the gap for many students in the region to receive a quality tuition-free education, WCC officials said.

G3 tuition assistance is available to individuals who qualify for in-state tuition, enroll in a minimum of six credit hours within an eligible program, have applied for federal and/or state financial aid, and have family income that is less than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (roughly an income of $106,000 for a family of four).

An overhead shot of Wytheville Community College (Photo provided by Wytheville Community College)

Even if a student does not qualify for the G3 program, students may qualify for one or more of the more than 200 different scholarships WCC Educational Foundation manages.

“WCC is fortunate to have a robust offering of training and academic programs to help individuals launch into meaningful careers and to reach their educational goals,” WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle said. “We are thankful for those who provide much-needed financial assistance to students in our region.”

Eligibility for the G3 scholarship or other scholarships will be determined through the submission for federal and state financial aid and completion of the WCC Scholarship Application.

For more information about the G3 scholarship program, click or tap here.

For information about other scholarships, or to complete the WCC Scholarship Application, visit wcc.vccs.edu/scholarships.