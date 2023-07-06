How students can ensure every credit counts when moving onto a university from community college

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Some students make the choice to begin their college journey by enrolling at a community college.

Among the reasons why someone might choose this path are wanting an opportunity to adjust to college courses, or perhaps they would like to save up money before they head off to a four-year college or university. Some like the idea of a flexible class schedule that allows them to continue working while they are enrolled, or the option to attend school near home where they can have continued emotional and financial support.

Whatever the reason, at some point, these students may make the decision to move on to a four-year university. For anyone who has attended more than one college or university, you know making the move from one to the next can be somewhat overwhelming.

There are many things to get in order and documents to provide to the next school down the road, including transferring credits. Unfortunately, many students meet difficulties when trying to do that.

One local college has committed to ensuring students can bring and use all previously earned credits. In fact, if the student does not complete their bachelor’s degree within two years after transferring, the rest of their tuition may be free.

Applying the promise

After receiving an associate’s degree in December 2019 from what was then known as Patrick Henry Community College, Claudia Cooke was looking for a new home to transfer to.

Cooke enrolled at Ferrum College to major in social work, and she quickly learned she was being given a unique opportunity. She was offered a plan that was created specifically to prevent transfer students from spending extra years earning a bachelor’s degree, due to their credits from community college not adequately transferring.

The Ferrum Promise, as it is called, allows students who receive an appropriate associate’s degree from a Virginia community college to transfer to Ferrum College and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in four semesters (or two years), if they complete the required courses and hit each benchmark.

Cooke, who was among the first students to go through the program, said her professors kept her motivated to hit those benchmarks and continue her education.

“We need to honor the students’ achievements and provide a pathway to an attainable bachelor’s degree without creating roadblocks that make higher education frustrating, time-consuming and more expensive,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College.

Throughout her time at Ferrum, Cooke didn’t just excel in her education, she also participated in the marching band her junior and senior year and was part of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. She was also inducted into the Social Work Honor Society in April 2021.

Addressing the costs

Tuition can be more affordable than students might expect when comparing the cost difference between a community college and a four-year college.

Ferrum College’s average out of pocket tuition is $11,500, and, according to a college costs calculator, the average annual in-state, two-year college tuition in Virginia was $8,464 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In addition to the Ferrum Promise, the school also launched a free tuition program this year to double down on its commitment to an attainable college experience.

The program, called the Panther Promise provides free in-state tuition to qualifying Virginia students.

“In a time when there are a multitude of challenges facing students and their families, as well as extended support systems, Ferrum College remains committed to providing affordable access to higher education,” Martin said.

The Ferrum Promise applies to students who are enrolled full-time and meet certain academic requirements.

For more information about transferring to Ferrum College visit https://www.ferrum.edu/admission/apply/transfer/.