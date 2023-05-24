How one school ensures 99% of its students receive scholarships

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When one begins a new journey in higher education, there are various things on the horizon, including, often, some major expenses.

It’s something that’s top of mind for leadership at Ferrum College, where nearly 100% of students receive scholarships outside of their need-based aid.

“Affordability is undeniably an aspect of making higher education attainable,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College.

Ferrum College leadership has taken great strides to create initiatives that make education more affordable and attainable for its students:

Students who transfer to Ferrum with an associate degree from a community college in Virginia are assured they will graduate in two years or their remaining coursework is free.

Through providing students scholarships outside of need-based aid, the average cost of tuition per student in 2022-23 was less than $12,000.

A tuition freeze has been instated for the 2023-24 enrollment period.

Free tuition has been offered to qualifying Virginia students who are recipients of the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG). These students must have an estimated family contribution of $2,900 or less and choose to live on campus.

Qualifying out-of-state students are being offered a new $4,500 scholarship.

Three masters degrees and an RN to BSN program are available 100% online.

In addition to bringing down financial costs, Martin said it’s important to leaders at the college that students and their families get a healthy return on investment. The school strives to do that through interactive learning, community service and a diverse campus environment.

“We do not simply teach,” Martin said. “We equip students’ minds, hands and hearts.”

One major aspect of this approach is providing a strong support infrastructure throughout a student’s tenure. For example, students have access to:

Proactive, intensive and individualized academic support, based on their comprehensive academic assessment.

Workshops, financial literacy lessons, study sessions and social activities.

Mental health and quality of life resources such as stress management skills and therapy when needed.

Success coaches and a committee that meets weekly to make recommendations, write action plans as needed and provide any other types of support that’s needed.

In the end, it all is geared toward one objective for students, Martin said: “Student success does not simply mean graduating — it means thriving.”

