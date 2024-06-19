Nominations open for prestigious leadership award celebrating women of excellence in Roanoke

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In a world where the voices and contributions of women have often been undervalued or overlooked, recognizing the importance of women’s leadership is not just an act of acknowledgment but a vital step toward building a more inclusive and equitable society.

Women bring unique perspectives, innovative solutions and empathetic leadership styles to the table, enriching every sector they engage in. It is in this spirit of celebration and empowerment that the Roanoke region introduces the inaugural ATHENA Leadership Award ceremony.

“The ATHENA Awards recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of women in leadership roles, serving as role models and promoting gender equality in the workplace and beyond,” said Roanoke Regional Chamber Director of Events and Communications Kayla Masters. “By highlighting the achievements of exceptional women leaders, the awards showcase the importance of diversity and inclusion in all sectors.”

Since its inception in 1982, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program has bestowed recognition upon more than 7,000 women leaders across hundreds of cities and eight countries. Facilitated locally by the Roanoke Regional Chamber, the program is currently seeking nominations from the community and will selects recipients based on stringent criteria that emphasizes professional achievement, community service and commitment to advancing women in leadership.

Masters said this is not just a way to honor those who deserve it, but it’s also a way to inspire and motivate other women -- especially those in the beginning of their careers.

“It emphasizes the value of mentorship and community service, highlighting the importance of giving back and supporting the next generation of leaders,” she said. “By fostering a sense of community and bringing attention to often overlooked contributions, the ATHENA Awards ensure that the hard work and dedication of women leaders are acknowledged and appreciated. Overall, it plays a crucial role in celebrating women’s leadership, promoting gender equality and fostering a supportive and engaged community.”

One of the hallmarks of the ATHENA Leadership Award is its inclusivity across all professional sectors. Whether in business, academia, healthcare or public service, recipients of the prestigious award represent a diverse array of industries, united by their dedication to excellence and mentorship.

Sponsored by SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, the inaugural ceremony marks the beginning of an annual tradition aimed at honoring outstanding leaders who embody the ethos of ATHENA International.

“SERVPRO’s sponsorship of the Athena Award reflects our commitment to celebrating women in leadership and supporting our community,” said Kayla Henson, co-owner of SERVPRO of Roanoke. “As a woman-owned business growing into its second generation, we take pride in our heritage and the continued success in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Our work in emergency services allows us to provide support, comfort and empathy to our customers in their times of need, aligning perfectly with the values of the Athena award.”

Making nominations

Masters said if you’re considering nominating someone for the ATHENA Leadership Award or the ATHENA Young Professional Award, there are a few recommendations to consider:

Identify outstanding qualities: Look for women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their field. Consider their achievements, impact and the respect they command within their industry.

Highlight mentorship: Nominees should have a track record of mentoring other women. Reflect on how the candidate has supported, guided and inspired others throughout their career.

Community involvement: Emphasize the nominee’s commitment to community service. Consider how they have contributed to the community and made a positive difference through their actions and initiatives.

Gather supporting evidence: Compile concrete examples and stories that showcase the nominee’s accomplishments and impact. Collect testimonials, achievements and specific instances where they have made a significant difference.

Be detailed and specific: When writing the nomination, provide detailed and specific information about the nominee’s qualifications. Highlight key accomplishments, leadership roles, mentoring activities and community service projects.

Follow guidelines: Ensure the nomination meets all criteria and follows the submission guidelines provided by the Roanoke Regional Chamber. This includes adhering to deadlines and providing all required information.

Reflect the award’s spirit: Consider how the nominee embodies the spirit of the ATHENA awards. Think about how they exemplify the values of leadership, service and mentorship that the awards seek to recognize.

Encourage authenticity: Encourage the nominator to write from the heart. Authentic and passionate nominations that clearly convey the nominee’s impact and character are often the most compelling.

Masters added that anyone making a nomination should consider highlighting the nominee’s long-term impact, innovation and creativity within their industry, as well as emphasizing their efforts in the promoting diversity and inclusion, professional growth and team building.

“Include specific examples, personal testimonials and detailed achievements to create a compelling and authentic nomination that reflects the nominee’s contributions to leadership, mentorship and community service,” Masters said.

Nominations will be accepted through July 20.

The awards will take place Nov. 14 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

“We are honored to support this celebration and look forward to its positive impact on our community,” Henson said.

