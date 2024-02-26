5 signs heavy rains could wreak havoc on your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is quickly approaching, which means we’re experiencing more rain.

While rain can be great for many things, it can also wreak havoc in several ways.

According to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster, yet research shows many Virginians aren’t prepared.

Know the signs of water damage

Along with rain and flooding comes the possibility of damage to your home, which can easily be overlooked. Would you know the signs that something might need attention?

Kayla Henson, co-owner of Servpro of Roanoke County and Montgomery and Pulaski counties, said if this area continues to see heavy rains, there are some things around the home people need to keep an eye on:

1. Water spots on ceilings and walls

If you see a color spot that you haven’t noticed before, pay attention.

“It could mean nothing,” Henson said. “It could just be a little wet and then you see it disappear after a few days and you probably have nothing to worry about. Just be vigilant; not just anywhere on your ceilings, but especially along your exterior walls.”

2. Gutters

Gutters that are filled with debris can lead to problems like overflowing, which can put excessive water where you don’t want it.

“Be aware of water suddenly overflowing and dumping out over and along your roofline,” Henson said.

Be vigilant in clearing debris from your gutters.

3. Pooling water around foundation and downspouts

Make sure your downspout is clear and free of damage, but also pay attention to where’s it going.

Henson said any pooling around your foundation is not normal.

“If you see pooling outside against your home, find a way to direct the water away from your house,” she said.

4. Sump pump

A sump pump is vitally important to waterproofing a basement, as it pumps water out and away from your home.

“Test those and make sure they’re not blocked,” Henson said. “Make sure that’s working properly, because if that’s malfunctioning in any way, you might want to go ahead and have a plumber visit and service it now, rather than when it becomes a larger problem.”

5. Basement floor drains

In addition to the sump pump, be aware of other basement floor drains.

“When we talk about clearing space for your sump pump, also make sure your floor drains are open,” Henson said.

Pay attention to your belongings that are stored around floor drains.

“If we’re looking at heavy rains, be mindful of these tips about the gutters, the downspouts, the standing water around the foundation, and checking your sump pumps for your basement,” Henson said.

Check with your insurance company: Are you properly covered?

Many people believe flood damage is covered by homeowners insurance, but that is not always the case.

“Water backups are a big thing that aren’t usually written into people’s homeowners insurance,” Henson said. “Commonly, we see people don’t have that policy, and heavy rains could cause a backup that might not just be coming from your gutters.”

In fact, FEMA reports flood damage is not covered by most homeowners. Furthermore, just 1 inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage, and only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance.

The good news is, regardless of your risk, most homeowners can insure a property that’s located in a National Flood Insurance Program participating community. View those communities by clicking here.

“It is so important for homeowners to check their insurance policies and speak with a local agent, because that is not a surprise you want,” Henson said. “There may be additional policies to cover backups or flooding.”

Water damage can be costly, and it’s never convenient. Do what you can ahead of time to be prepared for the worst.

Should you experience water damage in or around your home, Servpro of Roanoke County and of Montgomery and Pulaski counties can step in to restore your affected space to pre-damaged condition.

