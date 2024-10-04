How agents provide ongoing support and community connections for homebuyers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you’re on the hunt for a new home, the process can take you through a rollercoaster of emotions; it can be fun and exciting, but it can also be stressful and a little overwhelming at times. That’s true if it’s your first homebuying experience or 15th.

Your list of must-haves and wants is possibly one of the easiest things on the journey. You can walk into a home and fall in love with the kitchen or the size of the yard, but there is so much that goes beyond that.

Real estate agents can help you find these items, but they’re doing countless other things behind the scenes to ensure you find what you need as much as what you want.

Meg Smith, COO of MKB, REALTORS, said for their real estate group, agents are deeply intertwined with the community and stay abreast of industry changes, which play a crucial role in safeguarding and enhancing the real estate experience for clients.

1. Educating clients

To understand the intricacies and restrictions in any desired area is important to keep in mind for anyone looking to purchase or improve a property.

For example, Smith said agents provide valuable insights into zoning regulations, which can significantly impact how a property is used or renovated.

“Being intertwined in the community allows us to facilitate connections and offer guidance that goes beyond basic educational information,” she said.

For example, buyers might overlook zoning restrictions related to things like raising chickens or operating a short-term rental. Agents ensure clients are aware of these details to prevent any future disappointments.

“We get cases all the time of homeowners who have purchased a home to operate it as an Airbnb who can’t do that,” Smith said. “They had no idea, so they spent all this money, they’ve remodeled it, and now they’re renting it out for a couple months and get found out by their neighbors and get reported to the board of zoning appeals. It’s not just about the excitement of buying a home but understanding the long-term implications of property use and restrictions.”

2. Making connections beyond the sale

When you choose an agent, they become your local expert, ally and advocate for all things real estate. Just like with other relationships in life, chemistry and understanding can go a long way.

Smith said finding a real estate agent that is smart in the realm of business is important, but you also need to have that chemistry with an agent, as you’ll be spending plenty of time with them.

“Not everybody is going to work well for you, and that doesn’t mean they’re a bad agent. Maybe they’re not a good personality fit,” Smith said. “They might not like to work after 9 p.m. and that’s when you can see houses or sign paperwork. It could be they don’t understand your love of nature and hiking, so you don’t have conversations that click.”

Smith said that’s why they have a tool on their website that filters through their agents based on hobbies and interests.

“When you find a match, this person could be your agent for life.”

Click or tap here to find an agent that matches your style.

Real estate agents don’t just help with the buying process; they also serve as a network of invaluable connections. Through their network, agents are instrumental in connecting clients with essential services and resources post-sale. This includes recommendations for everything from local contractors and schools to dog sitters and local community groups.

Smith said MKB’s hyperlocal connections enable agents to work together to get help for their clients.

“Let’s say you need someone to repair an HVAC on a Saturday in 98-degree weather; we’ll find you somebody. Even if it’s not me, I can go on our internal Facebook page and say, ‘Here’s my problem; who can help?’ And we have 199 other agents who can then start researching that. Our goal is to provide support that goes beyond the transaction.”

This personalized support helps clients integrate into their new community and address needs that arise after the sale.

3. Protecting clients through contract execution

Executing real estate contracts involves more than filling out forms, it’s about protecting clients from potential legal and financial risks.

“Contracts are legally binding documents, and it’s crucial for clients to fully understand their obligations and potential liabilities,” Smith said.

Agents bring their expertise to navigate the complex language of contracts and ensure all terms are clearly explained.

“If you don’t have an agent who’s explaining the legalese and clauses, showing you your obligations and where your potential escape hatches are, then you’re kind of going in blind. There are some people who think the only thing they have on the line is earnest money, but sellers might decide to sue for damages, which can be considerable.”

Smith said there are many people who don’t realize what they’re risking, and these agreements are so much more than filling in blanks.

“We help clients understand their rights and responsibilities and provide guidance on what to do if issues arise.”

This protection is vital to avoid costly mistakes and ensure a smooth transaction.

4. Staying informed

Being well-informed about market trends, regulatory changes and local ordinances is a key part of an agent’s role.

Smith said MKB, REALTORS strive to always be on the leading edge of what’s coming down the pipe, because it all can have a direct effect on their clients. It enables them to offer current and accurate advice.

“We are on top of changes at the local, state and national levels.”

[Related: Nearly 180 things agents do behind the scenes of a home-buying transaction]

This invaluable knowledge allows their agents to help clients make informed decisions about their properties and understand how external factors might impact their real estate investments. For instance, local zoning changes can affect property values, and agents can provide valuable analysis and advice based on their understanding of these developments.

“I might have a client I sold a house to five years ago who reaches out to ask how a coming change might affect them,” Smith said. “We keep our ears and eyes open and make sure we understand what’s happening in the places where our clients live and work. We always make sure we’re building on the knowledge we already have.”

The bigger picture

Smith said, naturally, people often look at a house and forget about the bigger picture, so it’s important to have an agent who is engrained in the neighborhood and community who can inform them about traffic, coming road closures or businesses moving into the area.

“A good agent discloses those things as part of acting on their buyer’s behalf,” she said. “We are the trusted guide to get you to that place to make smart choices that support your goals throughout the transaction. You impart onto us the things you want and then we get to take you there.”

She said MKB, REALTORS keep those goals in mind throughout the entirety of the transaction, even when the client loses sight of them.

By leveraging their deep community ties and extensive knowledge, agents help clients not just buy homes but thrive in their new environments.

To learn more about how an MKB, REALTOR can help you in your house hunting journey, click or tap here.