1st and 10 Camp Tour: Appomattox County Raiders

APPOMATTOX, Va. - The Appomattox County Raiders have a record of 44-1 over the past three football seasons. Led by seven-year coach Doug Smith, the Raiders are happy about their recent success but they are ready to move onto the task at hand. They return just three starters to each side of the ball after losing 17 players to the senior class. Coach Smith and the players say now the goal is to reload, work hard and not be complacent.

"We know that we've been very fortunate to have some good athletes and have good people around us," Smith said.

"Our coaches know how hard we have to work and I think the kids, for the most part, they understand that. Some are still growing into that, some of the kids still have to grow and understand that it's going to take a lot of work to meet expectations," said Smith.

Running back Collen Shaw added, "It just let the young players and everybody know that 'hey we're not settling for just three, we're grinding' you know. We have to make it back."

Senior tight end and linebacker Brodie Williams said the difference will be on the line.

"Last year we had a lot of linemen and they stayed, and I think that's going to (be) the key this year is going to be in the trenches, because we can't do nothing without our linemen," said Williams.

"We've had a target on our backs since day one. We got to keep going because they're after us. Every team out there is after us," said right tackle Jordan Lee.

For the 14th consecutive year, Appomattox County will open the season against Buckingham County.

