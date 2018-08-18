1st and 10 Camp Tour: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The 1st and 10 Camp Tour visits another beast in the east: that is, E.C. Glass High School. Jeff Woody enters his fourth season at the helm of the Hilltoppers.

The team posted eight wins last year, which included a 4-0 start. It's the most wins for the program in recent history. The Hilltoppers return eight starters on each side of the ball, including standout quarterback Dre'sean Kendrick Jr. and running back Ty Foster. The team did lose a host of assistant coaches, who made the move with Jamar Lovelace to William Fleming. So we can expect some new wrinkles in the offense for E.C. Glass as they work to "ante up" in 2018.

"We just have to continue driving, driving the point home that 'Hey look, we don't want to be average, it's a sin to be good when you can be great,'" said Woody.

"We have to make sure that stays on our mind. We have the potential to be great, but potential is what it is -- you only use the word potential when you don't get what you want," Woody said.

When asked what the team's strengths are, wide receiver Jairelle Reeves said, "We got more athletes than everybody and we fly around on defense. Both sides of the ball play hard, both sides. We don't have no strengths, everything balanced."

"I feel like we got all the talent in the world," said defensive tackle Holden Fretz.

"I feel like we got key players in key positions, but I feel like if we don't execute, it doesn't mean anything. Does not mean a thing," Fretz said.



E.C. Glass opens the season on the road against Charlottesville Aug. 24.

